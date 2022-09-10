0
Aduana Stars to wear jersey from 2021/22 season for opening clash against Hearts of Oak

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

As a result of a delay in the supply of new kits from the club’s kit supplier, Aduana Stars have announced that the old jersey from last season will be used until further notice.

“Our kids for the upcoming season has delayed as a result of logistical constraints. Our kit suppliers are working around the clock to get them to us soon and as such we will be wearing our 2021/22 kits for the start of the new season until further notice,” a club statement from Aduana Stars said on Friday.

This weekend, Aduana Stars have been scheduled to host Hearts of Oak in Dormaa. The game will be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday, September 11.

Source: footballghana.com
