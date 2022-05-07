Aduana Stars will be coming to seek revenge in Kumasi - Herbert Mensah

Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah, Former Asante Kotoko Chairman

Former Asante Kotoko Chairman, Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah has urged Asante Kotoko not to be complacent in the run into the league title.

He says that Aduana Stars will be coming to Kumasi to seek revenge.



Earlier in the season, Kotoko defeated Aduana Stars in Dormaa for the first time courtesy of a George Mfegue header.



According to the former Kotoko Chairman wounded Aduana Stars will have revenge on their minds.



He was speaking in an interview with Nationalist TV.

"Kotoko has almost won the league. I predicted it at the beginning of the season."



"They must not be complacent as the season draws to a close. Aduana Stars will be coming here to seek revenge since we defeated them in Dormaa in the reverse fixture. The least expected that and so will come into this fixture with great gusto.



"I hope that Kotoko is focused not on the title but on the game and I think that with the coach Nana Yaw Amponsah and the playing body, they should succeed. We will bear them up in prayers."



Asante Kotoko will host Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in their matchday 28 clash.