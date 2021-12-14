Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo backed for Black Stars call-up

Aduana FC goalkeeper, Joseph Addo

Communications Director of Aduana Football Club, Evans Oppong, has backed Joseph Addo to be included in the Black Stars squad of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The goalkeeper has been in great form, keeping four consecutive clean sheets to help Aduana recover from their disappointing start and become genuine title contenders as they occupy the second spot on the table.



And with Milovan Rajevac preparing to reveal his provisional squad for the tournament, Oppong has made a case for Addo to be included as one of the home-based players.

“Joseph Addo must earn call up into the national team because he has been outstanding this season. He has kept four clean sheets so I believe he has to be given the chance,” he said on Wontumi FM.



The delayed tournament will run from January 9 to February 6, 2022, with the Black Stars scheduled to start camping in late December.