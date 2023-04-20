Aduana leading GPL table but race is still open – Ernest Thompson

Former Ebusua Dwarfs and Ashgold coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey

Former Ebusua Dwarfs and Ashgold coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey has shared that he believes the Ghana Premier League title is there for the taking.

According to him, although Aduana Stars are leading the league table, the team could slip for another team to take advantage.



Speaking to Max FM, Coach Ernest Thompson said Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak are all in the race and could end the season as league champions.



“I can say without a doubt that the league is still open. Looking at the point gap between league leaders Aduana and second-placed Medeama, Hearts of Oak, and the next team. A slip-up by any team could change the outcome.

“Yes Aduana are leading but it is not a done deal for them,” Coach Ernest Thompson said.



In the coming weekend, the Ghana Premier League will enter Week 27.



League leaders Aduana Stars will take on Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.