Afcon 2021: 9 players train in Doha as Black Stars begin preparations

Black Stars have begun preparations for the tournament

Nine Black Stars players trained on Monday as the team hit the ground running in preparation for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s contingent has been in Doha since Saturday to sharpen the rough edges ahead of the continental showpiece which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



Two goalkeepers and seven outfield players trained at the Aspire Academy grounds.



They include Richard Atta, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alexander Djiku, Mubarak Wakaso, David Abagna, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Paintsil and Richmond Boakye Yiadom are expected to join the team Monday evening.

The first training was held indoors on Sunday, December 26, before stepping onto the pitch on Monday for fieldwork at the Aspire Stadium in Doha.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.