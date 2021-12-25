Afcon 2021: Black Stars going as underdogs – Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe, Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko striker

Former Ghana striker Eric Bekoe has labeled the Black Stars as underdogs going into the delayed 2021 Afcon.

Ghana has been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C of the continental showpiece which kicks off from January 9, 2022.



The Black Stars will be aiming to end what will be a 40-year drought in Cameroon.



In an interview with Class 91.3FM, Eric Bekoe insists that Ghana is one of the favorites to be African Champions early next year.



“We should accept that we are going as underdogs. It would help us so much because people’s attention will be off us like Madagascar when they came and caused magic,” he said.



“You see how countries have been under-rated and then before you realize, the big teams were all off; that is what Ghana needs to accept, we’re going as underdogs and we shouldn’t promise or bite more than what we can’t chew for now," he added.

According to Eric Bekoe, Ghana going into the tourney as an underdog is an opportunity for the team.



Despite concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the 2021 AFCON will go ahead.



The Black Stars will start their campaign against Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, 10th January, before facing the Panthers of Gabon four days later.



Ghana’s final Group C is a clash with the Coelacanths of Comoros on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.