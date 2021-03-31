Afcon 2022: Nigeria Super Eagles knack Lesotho 3-0 in final qualifier for Lagos

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen na im open di scoring for di 23rd minute

Nigeria complete di qualification phase for di 2021 Afcon wit unbeaten record afta dem defeat Lesotho 3-0 on Tuesday.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen na im open di scoring for di 23rd minute as di Super Eagles mark dia return to playing in Lagos wit victory over di crocodiles of Lesotho.



Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu seal di three points for di second half for match wey 30% of fans witness inside di Teslim Balogun stadium.



Victory over Lesotho ensure say di Super Eagles finish di qualification round for di 2021 Afcon wit unbeaten record.

Nigeria also finish as winners of Group L wit 14 points as dem record four wins and two draws.



Cameroon na dem go host di 33rd edition of di continent football showpiece afta Confederation of African Football postpone am earlier due to Covid-19.