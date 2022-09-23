28
Afena-Gyan, Dede, Jordan start as Otto Addo name Ghana line up to face Brazil

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars Otto Addo has named his line-up to face Brazil at the Stade Oceane in France.

None of the new players was handed a starting berth as Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius all starts from the bench.

Jojo Wollacott starts is in goal with Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, and Baba Rahman forming a four-man backline in a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus play in a double pivot while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew are the three men behind Felix Afena-Gyan, who lead the line.

The 25,178 seated capacity is expected to have a full house after the ticket for the game has been reportedly sold out.

The match set at 18:30 kick-off time.

Line up in full: Wollacott, Odoi, Djiku, Amartey, Baba Rahman, Partey, D. Ayew, J. Ayew, Kudus, Afena-Gyan

