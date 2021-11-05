Afena-Gyan, Edmund Addo get Ghana call-ups for World Cup qualifiers

Striker Afena-Gyan plays for Roma

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has included Felix Afena-Gyan and Edmund Addo in his squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa this month.

Striker Afena-Gyan who plays for AS Roma and Moldava-based midfielder Addo are the only debutants in the 28-man squad named on Thursday.



Afena-Gyan made his first-team debut for Roma recently and is liked by Jose Mourinho.



Addo’s call-up was expected as the Serbian trainer met him last month after FC Sheriff’s Champions League match against Inter Milan in Italy.



Also in the squad is Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who is making a return after four years. He currently plays in Israel and scored two goals in eight games this season.



Mubarak Wakaso who missed the double-header against Zimbabwe due to injury has been included alongside regular names like Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah.



Highly-rated trio Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were not left out.

The Black Stars will play Ethiopia and South Africa in November.



The match against Ethiopia will be played at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11. Ethiopia opted for South Africa after CAF declared their stadiums unfit for international games.



Ghana will host South Africa on November 14 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The two games are crucial to Ghana’s bid to qualify for World Cup in Qatar. They must secure six points to top the group and qualify for the playoffs.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)