Afena-Gyan and Sowah: Rajevac explains Roma teen's call-up

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has expressed his faith in the ability of Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan who has received a maiden call-up for international duty.

He also reveals his intention to engage Club Brugge attacker Kamal Sowah for the Black Stars.



Afena-Gyan was unarguably the biggest inclusion in the 28-man roster as Rajevac unveiled his squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 18-year-old has been called up only about a week after making his professional debut for Roma against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A, following up with a second substitute appearance against AC Milan on Sunday.



“I believe the people from AS Roma and [Jose] Mourinho is a famous coach, he’s known for his accomplishments in his career, [and] if they are assured to give him a chance, [then] we also believe he is good for the Black Stars],” Rajevac said at a press conference on Thursday.



“For example, [in their] last match, he played against AC Milan and came on in the second half, and if they think [he’s good for opportunities, then we believe too].



“He’s a young player and he definitely has prospects and by his performance, he is a promising talent. So why shouldn’t we be assured [about him]?”

The coach also shed light on the situation of Sowah who is yet to be called up since the Serbian took over in October after the winger rejected previous call-ups during the time of former coach CK Akonnor.



“Of course we’re monitoring his situation. In the past, we know that in the past he felt it was not the right time for him,” said Rajevac.



“He was trying to establish himself in the past for Leicester City and now Club Brugge. Yesterday, he entered the match against Manchester City as a substitute, so we’re in touch.



“After these matches, of course, the plan is to go and visit him, talk to him and check his availability for the next matches because he is a wonderful prospect and definitely a player the coach is thinking about seriously for the future.”



Ghana are due to play away to Ethiopia on November 14 and host South Africa four days later. Ahead of the final two rounds of matches in the second round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars currently hold the second position, being one point behind South Africa.