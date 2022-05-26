Afena-Gyan becomes first Ghanaian to win the maiden edition of the Conference League

Mourinho with Afena-Gyan

Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan became the first Ghanaian to win the maiden edition of the Conference League.

Felix Afena-Gyan was involved in AS Roma's journey to the final in the new competition created by UEFA.



Jose Mourinho led AS Roma beat Dutch side Feyenoord 1-0 to win their first major trophy since 1961.



Nicolo Zaniolo scored for AS Roma in the 32nd minute which was enough for Roma to secure the trophy.

Afena-Gyan was on the bench throughout Roma's encounter with Dutch side Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.



Striker Felix Afena-Gyan made three appearances for AS Roma in the Conference League. He played against Bodo/Glimt, Leicester City and Vitesse.



Felix Afena-Gyan will celebrate this major achievement which is his first in his professional career with his teammates and fans who have supported him after breaking into the Roma senior team.