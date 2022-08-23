Afena-Gyan close to sealing €7million move to Serie A, Cremonese - Reports

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan is reportedly on the verge of sealing a permanent move to Serie A side Cremonese.

According to reports in the Italian media, AS Roma have accepted a €7M from the new Serie A club to sell the young Ghanaian striker.



It has been reported the camp of Afena-Gyan are also nearing an agreement with the club on personal terms as the youngster pushes for more playing time ahead of the World Cup.



The 19-year-old who burst onto the scene last season has found minutes hard to come to buy as Jose Mourinho prefers more experienced forwards.



His chances have further been limited by the arrival of Paulo Dybala and other forwards at AS Roma.



His exit is expected to pave way for Jose Mourinho’s side to complete the signing of Italian forward Andrea Belotti.

Belotti, a free agent striker has strongly been linked with AS Roma with reports suggesting that the move is near completion.



Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports that the Ghanaian youngster is the cause of the long-term injury to midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.



In an Instagram post, Jose slammed the report and called the reporters "scum" for blaming the incident on a "top kid Felix."



"Sometimes football can be shit. In only 2 weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities ❤️ (his football qualities we already knew). Sadly, In a very unfortunate accident, he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time. But it’s not just football to be shit sometimes, people can also be… Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum. Let’s all be together tonight: we play for @officialasroma, for gwijnaldum and for @ohenegyanfelix9."



