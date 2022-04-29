0
Afena-Gyan gifts his SHS teacher jersey after Roma draw with Leicester

Enoch Adomako Afena Gyan's Teacher Afena-Gyan's teacher, Mr. Enoch Adomako

Fri, 29 Apr 2022

AS Roma shares spoil Leicester City in Conference League semis-finals

Afena-Gyan made a cameo in AS Roma draw

Jose Mourinho promotes Afena-Gyan to AS Roma first team

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan, has gifted his shirt to his former tutor Mr. Enoch Adomako after the two reunited in the United Kingdom.

Adomako who was a science teacher at Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School but is now based in the UK met his old student after AS Roma's 1-all draw with Leicester City in the semi-final first leg of the Europa Conference League.

Felix Afena-Gyan featured in the final five minutes of the away game at the King Power when he replaced Lorenzo Pellegrini.

His teacher, Amoako, who attended the game took a picture with the Afena-Gyan right after the game and then got the player's jersey.

The Black Stars joined Roma U-18 in 2020 after a scout who discovered him in a tournament in Ghana recommended him to the Italian side.

After impressing at the youth side, he made his professional October 27 2021, against Cagliari.

On November 21, 2022, Afena-Gyan came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give Roma a 2–0 win.

Felix Afena-Gyan meets his SHS teacher Mr. Enoch Adomako



