Afena-Gyan is a game changer, not a bench warmer at AS Roma - Barusso

Black Stars player, Felix Afena-Gyan

Former Ghana international, Ahmed Apimah Barusso has refused to tag Black Stars player Felix Afena-Gyan as a benchwarmer but rather a game changer at AS Roma.

Barusso who played for AS Roma in his prime noted that it would be better for Afena-Gyan to fight for a place at the club than go for a loan at a lesser club.



The ex-player explained that players like Afena-Gyan are seen as game changers although people mistake them as or see them as bench warmers.



"He is doing very well and now that the likes of Dybala have joined the team, he must work harder but he is part of the winning team," Barusso said in an interview with Happy FM.



"In our country Ghana we think players on the bench are not good but it's not so. Players on the bench are rather seen as match winners because they read the game and deliver. It's not every player who is on the bench that is not good, 25 players can't play one match, so some must come on as substitutes," he added.

"So I'm not sure Afena-Gyan is a bench player and going on a loan will not help. The quality of players at AS Roma will help him learn a lot compared to when he goes on loan maybe in Greece.



"So I urge him to work hard and concentrate because at the end of the season or halfway through, he could get a better offer on the table," Barusso stated.



Afena-Gyan joined AS Roma last season and went through the ranks playing the youth team before he was promoted to the senior side by coach Jose Mourinho.



JNA/DO