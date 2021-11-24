Afena-Gyan is not ready for the Black Stars- Asamoah Gyan

AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan

Afena-Gyan scores twice to secure late win for AS Roma

Jose Mourinho permanently promotes Afena-Gyan to the first team



Afena-Gyan sets record in Serie A with a brace against Genoa



Black Stars all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has said Ghanaian prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan needs time to be ready to play for the Senior National team.



Afena-Gyan has dominated headlines in the past few days after he climbed off the bench to score twice for AS Roma in a 2-0 win over Genoa.



Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A. The 18-year-old was invited by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month. But the youngster failed to honour the invitation.