Afena-Gyan mocks AS Roma teammates who didn't qualify for World Cup - Jose Mourinho

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed that Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has been mocking his teammates who couldn't qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to the veteran Portuguese, this is retaliation for the trolls he received from his teammates when he was wearing fake boots in his early stages in the team.

Mourinho told BT Sport in an interview that the trolls from his players about Afena-Gyan's sneakers compelled him to get him a new pair of sneakers.



"He was there, he didn't have a contract and he was coming all the time with fake trainers and all the guys there were having fun with him," Mourinho told BT Sports.



"The moment he came here and the moment he scored a winning goal, I had to say: Felix, it's time for the guys to stop bullying you, so let's buy a proper pair of shoes," he added.



"Now he signs a contract, he goes to Ghana national team and he has fun with the other guys because the other guys are not going to the World Cup, but he is. So in this moment, things are changing."