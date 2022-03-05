1
Menu
Sports

Afena-Gyan returns to AS Roma first team after being punished for partying at nightclub

Afena Gyan QtlnY.jfif Ghanaian attacker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan reportedly storms nightclub

Mourinho punishes Afena-Gyan

Afena-Gyan starts training

Ghanaian attacker, Felix Afena-Gyan has returned to AS Roma first team after days of training with the team’s youth side.

The 19-year-old was reported to have been demoted to the AS Roma U19 side as punishment for visiting a nightclub with his friends while recovering from an injury.

However, the player was spotted back in training with the senior team. The player was involved in training and could be in action this weekend.

Afena-Gyan could come on in the game against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of manager Jose Mourinho when he was handed a debut in the AS Roma senior team in October 2021.

Afena-Gyan has so far scored two goals in 12 league games this season for his Italian club.

Representatives of Afena-Gyan have denied the player ever going to a nightclub to party.

According to Arthur Legacy was only made to train with the junior team to help him recover from the injury.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko