Afena Gyan's development is a partnership that cannot be rushed - His agent react to Black Stars call-up

Felix Afena Gyan's agent, Oliver Arthur has said his client is not being rushed into Ghana's senior national football team following the youngster's call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in November.



The fast-rising forward after a marvelous display for AS Roma U-18 side was handed his senior debut by first-team coach Jose Mourinho in a Serie A game against Cagliari in October.



The 18-year-old then became the talking point in the Ghanaian media and has thus been handed a debut call-up to the Black Stars for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Following his inclusion, former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe believes the youngster is being rushed into the squad.



However, the player's agent in a post on Twitter thinks otherwise after congratulating Gyan and Sheriff Tiraspor's Edmund Addo on their maiden call-up into the team.



"Congratulations @ohenegyanfelix9 @edmundAddo, two outstanding young men from the @ArthurLegacy



family who have earned call ups by @ghanafaofficial



for World Cup qualifiers. Player development is a partnership that cannot be rushed. Let’s stay focused on the long term win," he tweeted

Ghana will play Ethiopia on November 11 in Johannesburg before hosting South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium to wrap up the qualifiers.



The Black Stars need to win both games in order to advance into the play-off round in their quest for a slot at the World Cup finals.



