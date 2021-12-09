Africa Cup of Nations – 65 years of top football

In 30 days, all the world’s eyes will be on Cameroon as the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 will be played from 9 January to 6 February 2022.
The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, also known as AFCON or CAN (Coupe d'Afrique des Nations), is the flagship football tournament in Africa organized by Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF).
It was first held in 1957 in Sudan with three teams (Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia) participating.
The participating teams’ number increased gradually with time to become four in 1962, six in 1963, eight starting from 1968, twelve from 1992, sixteen from 1996 (only 15 played in 1996 and 2010), till reaching 24 teams starting from 2019 edition in Egypt.
A total of eighteen (18) countries hosted the competition, with two editions being co-hosted: 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) and 2012 (Gabon and Equatorial Guinea).
With 32 editions being played till the moment, fourteen (14) teams have been crowned with the title. Egypt is the most successful nation in AFCON history, winning the tournament seven times.
Edition Hosts Champions
1957. Sudan Egypt
1959. Egypt Egypt
1962. Ethiopia Ethiopia
1963. Ghana Ghana
1965. Tunisia Ghana
1968. Ethiopia DR Congo
1970. Sudan Sudan
1972. Cameroon Congo
1974. Egypt DR Congo
1976. Ethiopia Morocco
1978. Ghana Ghana
1980. Nigeria Nigeria
1982. Libya Ghana
1984. Cote d'Ivoire Cameroon
1986. Egypt Egypt
1988. Morocco Cameroon
1990. Algeria Algeria
1992. Senegal Cote d'Ivoire
1994. Tunisia Nigeria
1996. South Africa South Africa
1998. Burkina Faso Egypt
2000. Ghana-Nigeria Cameroon
2002. Mali Cameroon
2004. Tunisia Tunisia
2006. Egypt Egypt
2008. Ghana Egypt
2010. Angola Egypt
2012. Gabon-Equatorial Guinea Zambia
2013. South Africa Nigeria
2015. Equatorial Guinea Cote d'Ivoire
2017. Gabon Cameroon
2019. Egypt Algeria
