Africa Cup of Nations is the most beautiful competition for all Africans – Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba

African football legend, Didier Drogba is pumped up ahead of the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Speaking before the start of the tournament on Saturday, January 12, the Ivorian all-time leading goal scorer described the AFCON as the most beautiful competition for all Africans.



“It is the most beautiful competition for all Africans. I was inspired by Roger Milla, Gadji Celi, Youssouf Fofana, and many others. Our legends were revealed in this tournament. Laurent Pokou for example and others. For us, it’s the celebration of African football. The unity of a continent to see Sadio Mané, Obi Mikel, it's Africa's party for a month,” Didier Drogba said as quoted on CAFOnline.



He further expressed optimism in the ability of Ivory Coast to host a very successful and beautiful tournament.

“We have a very beautiful country. A hospitable nation and we know that the competition will go well. We are ready to welcome the world. It’s a privilege to receive so many guests in Cote d’Ivoire,” Didier Drogba.



The first game of the 2023 AFCON will kick off at 8 pm between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.