African Games 2023: I will bring on experience - President of Ghana Paralympics Committee

Samson Deen, President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee

The President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen has pledged to bring his wealth of experience to support the organization of the African Games which will be held in Accra in 2023.

He said his role is to propagate the agenda of seeking support for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the African Games.



Mr. Samson Deen said this after he was sworn in as a member of LOC on Thursday, 12th May 2022 by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif at the Sports Ministry.



“I’m delighted that the planning for this is now well underway and will accelerate as we head towards the agenda to host the first-ever African Games in Accra when the para-sport unit is due to be operational.”



“It’s a good step, first to initiate the discussion with the executive chairman within the perimeters than behind the fence.”



“I am traveling to Paris2024 in France to discuss operational routes and support for the organization of the first-ever African Games in Accra 2023 and will bring my experience to the table.”

“We are committed to rebuilding trust in para-sport and my role is to propagate our agenda by seeking the support of the chairman of the LOC and members to create a unit committee that will be fundamentally important to manage.”



The sector Minister urged Mr. Deen to support the team in hosting a successful tournament for Africa.



The African Games, Accra 2023 would be held in Accra and two other cities, Kumasi and Cape Coast in August 2023, and this will be the 13th edition of the African Games.



The head of the Paralympics Committee joins nine (9) other persons on the committee whose mandate is to deliver and oversee a successful event for Africa.



The chairman of the LOC Accra 2023 African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, and Mr. Reks Brobby, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, were present to offer support to the Minister and welcome Mr. Samson Deen to the committee.