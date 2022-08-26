African national teams with bizarre nicknames

Nigeria national team

African countries with 'interesting' national team nicknames

National team nicknames are very important and are often used to differentiate between the national team and the country itself when discussing football.



In African football, in particular, the names have mostly based on the culture of the country, and to a lesser extent certain things the country is less known for and needs more attention.



Some of the names turned out to be weird considering the language and the literal meaning of the names given, or how the names given to the national team sound.



Burkina Faso - Stallion



Burkina Faso is known as the Stallions. The literal meaning of Stallion is an uncastrated adult male horse.

These horses are kept for breeding, which makes it ridiculous as a national team's nickname.



Guinea Bissau- African Wild dogs



The Guinea Bissau national team is known as the African Wild Dogs. The African Wild Dogs are a distinct nature of dogs mostly found in sub-Saharan Africa.



The animals are also known as the African painted dogs, who appear to be ugly. Therefore, naming the national team as such makes it a bit bizarre.



Algeria -Desert Foxes

Algeria, two-time African Champions are nicknamed the Desert Foxes. Desert Foxes as the name implies are Fennec foxes that are found in the desert areas of North Africa.



They are the smallest pieces of the Fox natives and have long ears.



Hence, naming the national team after the animal means Algeria is the smallest among their peers.



Nigeria- Super Eagles



The Nigerian national team is nicknamed Super Eagles, which literally means eagles who are super.

The mention of Eagles draws the thought of a magnificent or powerful animal. Therefore adding Super to Eagles does nothing to the weight the name Eagles carry.



Ghana: Local Black Stars - Black Galaxies



The Local Black Stars is made of Ghanaian home-based players and participate in the Championship of African nations tournament.



The Ghana Football Association recently announced that the team is should be referred to as Black Galaxies.



Although galaxies might mean the team have a talented ground of players, it sounds cringy when Black is added to it.

