Africans celebrate Sadio Mane after Bayern splashed his name on stadium

Mane Signed For Bayern Munchen.jfif Mane signed for Bayern Munchen from Liverpool

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mane signs for Bayern from Liverpool

Tweeps hail how Bayern celebrate their news acquisition

Mane's name splashed across Allianz Arena

The sports news headlines of June 22, 2022; were dominated by the eventual signing of Sadio Mane for German giants Bayern Munchen.

From his arrival at the airport through to the initial media recordings and his unveiling at the club's Allianz Arena, updates and photos of Mane in his new colours flooded social media platforms.

The reviews of how Bayern and the German Bundesliga was welcoming the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, winner; pointed to the love and respect that the Senegal international had garnered over the years.

Later in the evening, the club pulled off a last minute piece of praise for the former Liverpool man when they splashed his name across the outer walls of the Allianz Arena.

That single action attracted a fresh round of praise for the player and the club.

In his first interview as a Bayern player, Mane said he did not think twice before accepting to sign for the German giants.

Mane signed a three-year deal with the Bavarians after agreeing to leave the Six-time UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC – a decision he took after this year’s final.

The 30-year-old Senegalese and would super star has explained why he joined the Six-Time Champions League winners.

“As a player, you always represent your country. We Senegalese always try to represent our colors in the best possible way. Of course I want to make everyone proud in my home country,” said the now ex-Liverpool player.

See some celebratory tweets below:









