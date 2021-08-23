Africans hail Mohammed Salisu as better than Maguire

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu did not miss an opportunity to make a statement about his quality when his Southampton side held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
In the matchday two fixture at Saint Mary’s, the centre-back put up an arguable Man of the Match display to help the Saints snatch a point against the Red Devils.
He featured for the duration of the game, his highlight undoubtedly a goal-line clearance to deny United an early opener.
Earlier this week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor offered an explanation for the 22-year-old’s absence from international duty, revealing the defender was not yet ready to commit himself to the Black Stars.
Below are some of the best social media reaction after Sunday’s game.
Salisu is better than 80million pounds Harry Maguire
Salisu's Wall was just like the Jericho wall in this match
Good afternoon @ManUtd fans— Ebo Appiah (@eboapp) August 22, 2021
Ghanaian born Mohammed Salisu performance was so superb at the defence of Southa mpton against Man U
Salisu MOTM, what a player— #21 (@emman_a1) August 22, 2021
Mohammed Salisu was immense today
I counted three goal saving clearances. Well done.— Babátúndé (@ShaqmanX) August 22, 2021
Salisu is better than Maguire and Lindelof in my books— Don ???????? (@Opreisi) August 22, 2021
Salisu pocket Bruno, martial and co. Nobody is hyping this boy enough. He single handedly gave Southampton a point.— ???????????????????????????? ✞???????????????? ???????????? (@fineboytunde_) August 22, 2021
Salisu dey ball like he be the highest paid CB in the league. Come on man— ???? (@fokin_louie) August 22, 2021
Mohammed Salisu deserves the MoTM.
Solid display by the Ghanaian central defender.— Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) August 22, 2021
Salisu be the only good CB Ghana go fit get in the next 5 years.— Bonsam Tremendous (@mufasane) August 22, 2021
Ah so the salisu dem say he nor fi play black stars nu that?— Hafiz (@LastAdamz) August 22, 2021
Ghana can build a good defence line around Salisu (i.e. if & when he decides to play for us ????). He has impressed me everytime I've watched him.— Kofi Kwarteng (@kba_LFC) August 22, 2021
Amazing performance Mohammed Salisu
But we have sakawa GFA so he will never play for Black Stars— Mr Arsenal???????? #WeTaya (@mikaogh2) August 22, 2021
You watch Salisu and you understand why he was restricted last season. Great talent but still needs time to fully adapt to the PL— SonOfTheWoman (@PerezErzoah) August 22, 2021
