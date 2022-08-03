Africans on social media go wild over 'racist' comments by Napoli owner

Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis

Some Africans on social media have reacted angrily to a statement by the owner of Italian side Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis that he will not sanction the purchase of an African player unless the player signs an agreement withdrawing from the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has stepped on the toes of Africans with his claim that Napoli will not host any African player.



“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore,” De Laurentiis said during the streamed event, according to Football Italia.



“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available! We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others," the Napoli President added.



His comment has infuriated some Africans on social media who hold that the Italian is being racist.



They are demanding a quick reaction from Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Cameroon’s Anguissa who are the only two African players currently on the books of Napoli.



Interestingly, however, Laurentiis comment has an endorsement from some Africans who believe that investors are right to complain about their investments.

They hold that the Confederation of African Football should alter the period of the AFCON to suit the European calendar.





Is anyone shocked by this. That coffin dodger is still aligned with the facist ways. His uncle was in cahoots when Mussolini was in his pomp doing all sorts of fukries. Nothing comes gd with De Laurentiis family. https://t.co/tLKEmocS90 — Shallé_guun (@Pearl_FreeAfc) August 2, 2022

I understand, good on you Di Laurentiis.



Meaningless tournament, inconvenient timing, too frequent, poor quality and serious risk of injury. https://t.co/MKsGo3SoP0 — mj (@m_shah0) August 2, 2022

Well, this is bound to cause arguments and confrontations.



Napoli President has vowed not to buy African players unless they promise not to participate at AFCON. Napoli currently has top African players in Victor Osimhen and Zambo Franck-Anguissa.https://t.co/xGWtwDVElp — Sports Brief (@sportsbriefcom) August 3, 2022

I'd like to hear what Osimhen & Anguissa have to comment on Aurelio De Laurentiis' latest comments on signing African players. — Olieć (@EddieOliech) August 3, 2022

Such an unfortunate miscreant. What would the world say when the oil-back clubs’ presidents say the same about EU players? Let’s face it, African players have bettered Europeans clubs over the centuries. — Bixente del Simpri (@BSimpri) August 3, 2022

italians try not to be racist challenge *impossible* — Rudy Fernandez (Bluetista) (@jobachamberlin1) August 2, 2022

Sounds racist to me ???? — Sir_MOH' (@Ola_Muhammed) August 2, 2022

Once heard that man is a racist and his statement it it’s true then he is truly one — Derrick paloma (@paloma_derrick) August 3, 2022

Isn't that raci§m? Can he say d same to South American players? @FIFAcom @fifamedia — oyin_DML ⚓????⭐ (@Oyin_dml1952) August 3, 2022

You can see his point , your best players leaving in the middle of your season for 6 weeks, when they return you might have nothing left to play for , — Danny (@liverpool1984fc) August 3, 2022

He has no point. African players deserve to represent their nation especially at something as important as AFCON. It’s also not 6 weeks, Salah, Mane & Keita missed two PL games this year. — Lani? (@LaniAjibike) August 3, 2022

Jesus!!!the disrespect for AFCON is real — REECEJAMES SZN (@WexahAugustine) August 3, 2022

He is a racist — GET YOUR PVC ???????? (@Olabeedex) August 3, 2022

Don't blame him, I can't see why it couldn't be moved to a summer tournament seen as 90% of the players play in Europe, it's a inconvenience — Tony ????Best (@tonyplay1066) August 3, 2022

European leagues with their World class stadiums usually have games postponed during that November/December period due to bad weather yet they want Africa to host their biggest tournament when the weather is not conducive, — Plug MENtality (@ManObiri) August 3, 2022

