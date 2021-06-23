Afriyie Acquah can meet expectations at Saudi side Al Batin - Agent

Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

The agent of Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has said his client has all the motivation to exceed expectations after signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Batin FC.

Acquah who has been a free agent after his contract in Turkey expired at the end of the concluded campaign this week sealed a deal to the Saudi Arabian Pro League.



The Black Stars midfielder spent the last two seasons in Turkey, playing for Yeni Malatyaspor, but the two parties opted to stop the association after his contract expired.



With the 2021/2022 season set to start in a few months, the 29-year-old has now found a new home in Saudi Arabia where he will be expected to use his experience to help his new team.

"[Acquah] had a very good season in Turkey and the player is in great shape for this adventure," his agent Oliver Arthur said as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.



"This is new terrain with new challenges but Acquah has always risen to the occasion and so I know he can meet expectations."



Al-Batin concluded last season with 36 points from the 30 games they played. They managed nine wins, as many draws, and 12 losses. They scored 43 goals and conceded 55 in the process.