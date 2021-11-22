Afriyie Acquah marks return to action at Saudi side Al Batin with a win

Afriyie Acquah

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah returned to action at Saudi side Al Batin on Sunday, 21 November 2021, in their 3-2 win over Al Taawon at home in the league.

The Ghana international has recovered from the foot injury which sidelined him for close to three weeks.



New coach Alen Horvat introduced him in the 75th minute to replace Yousef Al-Shammari and help stabilize the midfield.



Acquah was making his seventh league appearance for the side he joined on a free transfer this summer.

Al Batin shot into a two-zero lead with goals from Zakaria Sami Al-Sudani and Mohamed Rayhi.



The visitors pulled out back in the 43rd minute through Henrique Luvannor from the spot but Batin regained their two-goal courtesy an Iago Santos own goal.



Fahad Al-Rashidi struck again for Al Taawon in the 66th minute.