Afriyie Acquah promises more after impressive competitive debut for Saudi side Al Batin

Midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has said he enjoyed his debut for Al Batin on Friday night in their Saudi Arabia Pro League win.

The experienced Ghana international was named in the starting line-up as his side snatched a late winner in a 2-1 victory over



"The match went well and I had good first half which helped the team to be compact and strong,'' Acquah told GHANASoccernet.com



"But in the second half, the weather [the heat] had a toll on me and that is what I have to get use to.'



"People outside think Saudi Arabia league is not competitive but you need to play in it to make your own conclusions.



"I couldn't play our first match [against Ittihad] and we lost so helping them to win is big for me.

"I am enjoying myself and I cannot wait to score my first goal for the club and record more wins."



Acquah joined Al Batin this summer on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.



He previously played for Italian Serie A sides Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli.



The 29-year-old spent some time at German side Hoffenheim.