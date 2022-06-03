Afriyie Barnie will perform if given the opportunity like other Black Star players- Opare Addo

Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo has said that Daniel Afriyie Barnie deserves an opportunity to play for the Black Stars per the performance of some players given the chance to play against Madagascar.

The Hearts of Oak striker is among two home-based players invited to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United did not make the matchday squad for Ghana's game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



According to Opare Addo, the performance exhibited by some of the players in the game was clear Afriyie Barnie deserves a place in the team.

“If Barnie is given the opportunity he would be able to play and perform based on the performance which we saw yesterday from the other players”, he told Happy FM.



Ghana next play away against Central African Republic in neutral Angola on Sunday before heading to Japan for two testing friendlies next week as they look ahead to the tournament in Qatar in November and December.



