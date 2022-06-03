0
Menu
Sports

Afriyie Barnie will perform if given the opportunity like other Black Star players- Opare Addo

Daniel Afriyie Barnie And Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo has said that Daniel Afriyie Barnie deserves an opportunity to play for the Black Stars per the performance of some players given the chance to play against Madagascar.

The Hearts of Oak striker is among two home-based players invited to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United did not make the matchday squad for Ghana's game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

According to Opare Addo, the performance exhibited by some of the players in the game was clear Afriyie Barnie deserves a place in the team.

“If Barnie is given the opportunity he would be able to play and perform based on the performance which we saw yesterday from the other players”, he told Happy FM.

Ghana next play away against Central African Republic in neutral Angola on Sunday before heading to Japan for two testing friendlies next week as they look ahead to the tournament in Qatar in November and December.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Related Articles: