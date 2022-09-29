Afriyie Barnieh, Afena-Gyan must understudy Black Stars senior players - Dan Owusu

Former Ghana player, Dan Owusu

Former Ghana player, Dan Owusu believes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Felix Afena-Gyan have to learn from the senior players in the national team because they are not ripped for the Black Stars yet.

Despite making a few appearances for the Black Stars, Dan Owusu explained that the young players have been overshadowed by the senior players in the national team.



According to him, the upcoming players must stay consistent enough to take over from the seniors when they retire from the Black Stars.



Sharing his own experience in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Dan Owusu, who won the Ghana Premier League goal king gong for three consecutive times stated that he went through the same ordeal.



“I joined the Black Stars as a young player but I didn’t get playing time because there were senior players. When they faded out, we succeeded them, and that is how the national team should be”.

“Afriyie is doing well but I think this is not the time to play him at the Black Stars. He is very smallish and players like that normally struggle. To me, it is about being with the team for long and knowing the philosophy”.



“Both Barnieh and Afena-Gyan are not up to the national team level. I think they should just understudy the senior players and I believe with time, they will get there,” the ex-footballer said.



