Afriyie Barnieh, Danlad Ibrahim lead Ghana U-23 squad for AFCON qualifiers

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh And Danlad Ibrahim.png Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three players from Asante Kotoko and two players from Accra Hearts of Oak have made it to the Black Meteors squad for the upcoming games in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 27-man list named by coach Ibrahim Tanko is dominated by players in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak duo Seidu Suraj and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were named in the squad as well as, Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye and Yusif Adbul Razak of Great Olympics.

Asante Kotoko also had three players; Sampson Agyepong, Issac Oppong and Danlad Ibrahim named in the squad.

Bechem United dominated the list with 4 players; Clinton Duodo Dari Haruna Aziz, Aaron Essel and Samuel Kufour.

Six of the players who were part of the Black Galaxies squad that qualified for the CHAN 2023 tournament have been exempted for the first week of camping.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has also earned a call-up to the Black Stars is likely to report to training after the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Black Meteors will open camp on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Ghana’s u-23 are currently on standby in the qualifiers as they look set for the second round of the u-23 AFCON qualifiers which would be hosted in Morocco next year.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
