0
Menu
Sports

Afriyie Barnieh departs Ghana to join Black Stars in Japan ahead of Krin Cup

Barnieh Plane Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak forward

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has left the country's shores to join the rest of his Black Stars teammates in Japan ahead of the Kirin Cup.

The 20-year-old was part of the 33 man squad invited by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Unfortunately, he was dropped from the squad that travelled to Angola for the game against the Central African Republic after Ghana's 3-0 win against Madagascar.

On Sunday, the second game saw Ghana drawing 1-1 against the Central African Republic.

With the national team of the West African country now turning attention to the Kirin Cup, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, according to sources, has been recalled to the Black Stars.

He is hence set to have the chance to fight for a place in the national team during that invitational tournament.

Ghana will face competition from Tunisia, Chile, and Japan at the Kirin Cup tournament. The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 10 to 14, 2022.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger