Afriyie Barnieh departs Ghana to join Black Stars in Japan ahead of Krin Cup

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak forward

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has left the country's shores to join the rest of his Black Stars teammates in Japan ahead of the Kirin Cup.

The 20-year-old was part of the 33 man squad invited by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Unfortunately, he was dropped from the squad that travelled to Angola for the game against the Central African Republic after Ghana's 3-0 win against Madagascar.



On Sunday, the second game saw Ghana drawing 1-1 against the Central African Republic.



With the national team of the West African country now turning attention to the Kirin Cup, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, according to sources, has been recalled to the Black Stars.



He is hence set to have the chance to fight for a place in the national team during that invitational tournament.

Ghana will face competition from Tunisia, Chile, and Japan at the Kirin Cup tournament. The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 10 to 14, 2022.



