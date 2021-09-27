Afriyie Barnieh dropped as Milovan names Black Stars squad for Zimbabwe clash

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

• Afriyie Barnieh didn’t make it to the Black Stars provisional list for the next international assignment

• Coach Milovan Rajevac has named his first Black Stars call-up on his second coming



• Ghana will play a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October



Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie has been dropped from the provisional Black Stars 32-man squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



Newly re-appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has named a 32-man provisional squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against the Warriors of Zimbabwe and the Accra Hearts of Oak attacker is missing.



Daniel Barnieh Afriyie had his first Black Stars call-up under former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor but didn’t feature in the two qualifying games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Afriyie will have to work harder and wait longer for his Black Stars debut as he will have to work harder to impress coach Milovan in order to get call-ups in the future.



Ghana has a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before traveling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town).

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).



