Afriyie Barnieh included in Ghana’s final squad for World Cup - Rumours

Hearts of Oak forward, Danie Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak forward Danie Afriyie Barnieh is rumoured to have made coach Otto Addo’s 26-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Afriyie Barnieh and two other home-based players, Denis Korsah and Danlad Ibrahim were named in the provisional squad by coach Otto Addo.



However, news from the grapevine has it that Afriyie Barnieh is the only local player in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Hearts of Oak and helped them clinch the FA Cup last season.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been a constant member of the Black Stars in recent times, having been called up to the Black Stars in the September friendly matches played against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Coach Otto Addo is expected to name Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup in the coming days.

The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



