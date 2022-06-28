0
Afriyie Barnieh is Hearts of Oak's Best Player of the Season - Mohammed Alhassan

Afriyie Barnieh Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Afriyie scores match-winner in FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title

Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan, has named Daniel Afriyie Barnieh the best player in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana football season.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who was Accra Hearts of Oak's top scorer in all competitions, helped the Phobians end the season with a major trophy.

The youngster scored a winner on his 21st birthday to win the 2022 MTN FA Cup trophy for the Phobians against Bechem United on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“I will name Afriyie Barnieh as Hearts of Oak’s Best Player of the Season because he has had an outstanding season,” he said.

Afriyie Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that participated in the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Super Cup on September 4.

