Afriyie Barnieh is better than Afena Gyan – Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has argued that Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is a better player than Felix Afena Gyan.
According to him, Afena Gyan is only perceived as a better player because he plays in the Italian league against Afriyie Barnieh who plays in the local league.
Speaking on Angel TV, Charles Taylor said, “ Afriyie Barnieh is better than Afena Gyan. It is only because Afena Gyan plays in Europe that is why he is rated.”
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Hearts of Oak and helped them clinch the FA Cup last season.
Afena Gyan, on the other hand, scored 8 goals in 28 matches for AS Roma and also won the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League.
