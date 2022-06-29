Afriyie Barnieh is the best Hearts player for 2021/22 season – Assistant coach

Assistant coach for Hearts of Oak, Hamza Obeng

Assistant coach for Hearts of Oak, Hamza Obeng has chosen attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as the best player at the club for the 2021/22 football season.

The youngster all season has been a livewire for the Phobians while scoring some important goals.



It was as a result not surprising when he netted the winning goal in the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United on Sunday.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Coach Hamza Obeng says he believes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been Hearts of Oak’s best player this season.

He however picks Asante Kotoko’s Franck Mbella Etouga as the best player in the Ghana Premier League.



“Afriyie Barnieh is the best player at Hearts this season but in the league, I will say Mbella is my best.



“He really did well, a foreigner playing for a big team with much pressure and still manage to score those goals, definitely I will say he's the best,” the Hearts of Oak assistant coach said.