Afriyie Barnieh’s absence caused Ghana’s exit from CHAN 2022 – Frimpong Manso

Ghanaian legend and coach Frimpong Manso believes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s absence in the Black Galaxies quarterfinals clash against Niger caused the team’s exit from the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Barnieh was suspended after picking up a red card in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Sudan in their final group-stage match.



According to Frimpong Manso, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who scored three goals in Ghana’s qualifying process was the only hope of the team and his absence was highly felt.



“In all our games, we depended on Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and whenever he couldn’t come to the party, the team suffered, and in our last game against Niger, it was evident for all to see,” he said.

“The defensive organization was very poor; they were very abysmal. Looking at all the goals we conceded in the competition, they were goals that could have been prevented,” he added.



