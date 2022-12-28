1
Menu
Sports

Afriyie Barnieh won’t leave Hearts of Oak for free – Alhaji Akambi

Hearts Of Oak Ready To Sell Hot Cake Afriyie Barnieh Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi has poured cold water on Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's contract extension brouhaha.

The deputy captain of the Black Galaxies will see his contract with the Phobians expire in the coming days as clubs chase him for his signature.

It is said the former Black Satellites captain has attracted interest from clubs in Europe and on the African continent.

But according to Akambi, the hierarchy of the Phobians are working tirelessly to extend the contract of the attacker.

He asserted the 2022 World Cup star will not leave the club for free.

“We are still talking to the representatives of Afriyie Barnieh, very soon we will arrive at a deal. Barnieh will never leave Hearts for free.”

The forward was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the just-ended 2022 World Cup, where the four-time African champions exited the group stage.

Afriyie Barnieh is currently with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: