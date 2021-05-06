Afta 55 days wit kidnappers: 27 Nigeria college students don regain freedom

Authorities confam di release but no tok if dem pay ransom or not

Kaduna Police Command don send motor to bring back 27 students of di Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, for Afaka wey remain for kidnappers hand afta dem get info about dia release.

Di Kaduna Police command tok tok pesin ASP Mohammed Jagile na im tell BBC dis one.



According to police dem dey wait arrival of di students for now.



"Moments ago we get information about dia release so we don send cars to go carry dem come so we dey wait," na so di officer tok.



Commissioner of home affairs for Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan also confam di release of di students but e no give additional information as to weda dem pay ransom or not



Wednesday, May 5, make am 55 days since di kidnap of di students for di middle of di night from dia college inside Kaduna city.

Gunmen bin enta di college on March 11, pack 39 students from dia hostel go, and break school fence to comot.



Few days later di gunmen release video wia dem dey flog di students and come demand N500m as ransom from goment.



In oda related school kidnapping mata for di northern part of Nigeria, 17 tudents from Greenfield University for di same Kaduna state still dey wit kidnappers as dia family members dey hope to hear beta news too.



Di Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai bin don tok before say e no go eva pay ransom even if na im pikin dem kidnap.



