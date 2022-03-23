3
After AFCON 'snub,' Felix Afena-Gyan set for Black Stars debut against Super Eagles

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma 636x424 1 610x400.jpeg Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Stars will use AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan in the crucial World Cup playoff against Nigeria's Super Eagles, which will take place this Friday and next Tuesday.

After previously declining invites, Afena-Gyan agreed to play for the Black Stars. A tweet displayed the player on an aircraft on his way to Ghana.

When Milovan Rajevac was still in charge of the Black Stars an invitation to play in the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon was rejected by the 19-year-old.

He said at the time that he was not ready for international football and that he wanted to focus on supporting Roma.

However, a tweet from the youngster on Monday shows that he has accepted and is now a member of the Black Stars team for the two-leg World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

