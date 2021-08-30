0
Sports

Afutu, Salifu, Awako and two others nominated for GPL Player of the Season award

2020 2021 EPL Player Of The Season .jfif The list includes three players of Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak duo, Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu and new teammate Gladson Awako and two others have been nominated for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award.

The trio are joined by top scorer Diawisie Taylor and WAFA's Augustine Boakye.

The nominees will be pruned to three players with the winner announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30.

According to the Football Association, a brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6 pm.

The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GH¢5000 shopping voucher, an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalized trophy.

Below are the stats of each player:

Augustine Boakye (20) - WAFA SC

29 Matches played

09 Goals

13 Assists

07 MVPs

Salifu Ibrahim (21) - Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak

33 Matches played

03 Goals

08 Assists

08 MVPs

Gladson Awako (30) - Great Olympics

31 Matches played

07 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Diawisie Taylor (21) - Karela United FC

31 Matches played

18 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak

29 Matches played

09 Goals

02 Assists

02 MVPs

