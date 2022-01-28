Aged players constitute 70% of current Black Stars team – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former GFA boss

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has attributed Black Stars’ poor show at the African Cup of Nations to ‘aged’ players in the team.

According to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, modern football has moved beyond “age-cheating” to “passion and energy”, therefore, the failure of the Black Stars was meant to happen because 70 percent of the players are in their 30s.



“Modern football is nothing but passion and not just passion, you must play the ball in such a way that one sees your energy.



“Now, age-cheating is one thing that is destroying our football and that affected the Black Stars at AFCON because, most of our players were above 30-years. If you are a coach and you have 70% of your players above 30 plus age or ages and you use them, you can be sure you will fail,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



Ghana exited the 2021 tournament winless and failed to progress in a group consisting of Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Commenting on this, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated, the Stars lost to debutant Comoros because most of the players could not run for balls compared to their opponents.



“There is age cheating and that is why they can’t run, that is why they got tired and you could see that getting to the tail end of the game. Comoros had more energy and if we had gone further, they could have defeated us with more goals.”



The former Ghana ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro charged the GFA to find solutions to the age cheating canker in the country because nature cannot be cheated.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe headed the GFA from 2001 to 2005.