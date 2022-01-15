Agencies have destroyed our national teams - Emmanuel Armah

The Black Stars game with Gabon ended in a draw

The question of football agencies involved in our national team call-up has come to bear as ex-Black Stars defender, Emmanuel Armah, popularly known as Armah Senegal, has revealed that football agencies have destroyed our national teams.

In an exclusive interview with Issac Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Radio, he revealed that if we don’t stop involving agencies in our national teams, there was no way Ghana can win any trophy again.



“Yes, it is true agencies are destroying our national teams. There were no agencies during our time at the national team, so players selected for the Black Stars were really good because your performance will get you selected. It is not like that today, all our national team call-ups are from agencies and that’s why we don’t get the quality and the right players for the national teams.



“There are players who are not mature to play for the Black stars but they get call ups because of agencies. That is why we are struggling to win games and even going ahead to win trophies. If we don’t talk about this agency involvement in our football, trust me our national teams will keep struggling."

The Black Stars of Ghana have found it difficult to get a win in the going on African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The black stars lost to Morocco by a goal to nothing and drew 1-1 with Gabon.



The Black Stars will take on Comoros in their final group games on Tuesday.