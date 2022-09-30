1
Agent who facilitated Steven Mukwala’s move to Asante Kotoko curses player

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko new signing, Steven Mukwala has been cursed not to succeed at the club.

The curse is coming from football intermediary Ronald Fred Niwagira Mwine who facilitated the player’s move to the Ghana Premier League club.

“Mukwala, I respect you a lot as my brother but I can assure you, you will not succeed in Ghana,” the agent said in an audio aired by Citi Sports.

The agent who feels betrayed by Steven Mukwala added, “God is not stupid, I played a very big role in keeping this deal alive by lying to the Kotoko official that you had deals in Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe which improved your value.

“You can’t betray me like that. How do you go with other agents, get money and fail to recognise my efforts?”

Since arriving at Asante Kotoko, Steven Mukwala has played in four competitive matches but is yet to score for the team.

He has however performed well, especially in the two league games he has played.

