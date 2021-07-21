Agyemang-Badu debunks rumours of Black Star players sleeping with girls in camp

Ex-Ghanaian International, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has debunked rumours that during team camping, for the Senior National team, some players go out from camp to seek sexual pleasure.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the 'Go online show', the player with over 70 games for the Black Stars said these rumours that sometimes make rounds in the media are false and can authoritatively state that during his days as a Black Stars player, he never saw or witness something like that.



The midfielder stated that the game of football thrives on luck sometimes, hence players are cautious at all times in their actions not to bring any form of bad luck that will affect the entire team.

Watch the video below:



