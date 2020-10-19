Agyemang Badu optimistic CK Akonnor will end Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations droughtiness

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has put his trust in Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to end the country’s trophy droughtiness.

Ghana have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations since they last won it in 1982.



The Hellas Verona player believes Akonnor can win the Africa Cup of Nations with the support and backing of Ghanaians.



Agyemang-Badu says Akonnor is new at the dugout of the Black Stars and requires all the necessary support to be successful.



"I watched the Mali game and we saw an improved game in the second friendly. He’s a new coach and because it’s a national team he can’t get much time to assess the players well. It’s not like a club side where coaches train with the team all the time," Badu told Hello FM.



"I know he has gotten a fair idea about all the players after playing the two friendlies and will know those he should call for the Sudan game. We should all support him to qualify the country.

"The [performance] in the first game [against Mali] was not convincing, but the second game [against Qatar] was very convincing.



"But we play the qualifiers with African countries and that’s where our concentration should be.



"Mali has always been tough but I know he has gotten to know the players and those who can help him for the qualifiers.



"I am 100 per cent positive that he [CK Akonnor] will help the country to break the long trophy drought." he concluded.



Agyemang-Badu, 29, has 76 caps for Ghana since making his in June 2008 and has scored 11 goals in the process.