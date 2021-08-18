Agyemang Badu prefers AFCON glory over World Cup success

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he would rather prefer winning the Africa Cup of Nations than qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.
The U-20 World Cup winner, who currently plies his trade in China with Qingdao Huanghai, revealed that the AFCON trophy is a priority for the players and the country.
"For me, I will prefer winning the Afcon even more than qualifying to the World Cup, that is my opinion," Badu told Starr FM.
"I have gone to five Afcons, I won the U20 World Cup, I know what I have gained when I won it.
"So just imagine after 40 years, if these my brothers there can win the Afcon, it will be a huge impact on their career and for the nation, so I will prefer that."
Ghana has been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.
The country has not won the continental trophy since 1982.
- I wish Ghana the best of luck in the AFCON draw - Asamoah Gyan
- Ex-Burkinabe forward Aristide Bance opens up on tormenting Ghana at 2013 AFCON
- Asamoah Gyan sets sights on Black Stars return
- LIVESTREAMED: 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw
- 2022 AFCON: Black Stars to face Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C
- Read all related articles