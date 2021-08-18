Agyemang Badu prefers AFCON glory over World Cup success

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he would rather prefer winning the Africa Cup of Nations than qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

The U-20 World Cup winner, who currently plies his trade in China with Qingdao Huanghai, revealed that the AFCON trophy is a priority for the players and the country.



"For me, I will prefer winning the Afcon even more than qualifying to the World Cup, that is my opinion," Badu told Starr FM.



"I have gone to five Afcons, I won the U20 World Cup, I know what I have gained when I won it.

"So just imagine after 40 years, if these my brothers there can win the Afcon, it will be a huge impact on their career and for the nation, so I will prefer that."



Ghana has been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The country has not won the continental trophy since 1982.