Agyemang Badu reacts to Ghana's CAF ban for over age cheating

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reacted to the Confederation of African Football’s ban on Ghana for age cheating in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.



The Black Maidens were on July 4, 2022, handed a two-year ban and fined $100,000 by CAF for forging the birthdate of two players.



Reacting to the development, Agemang Badu stated that the Moroccans took advantage of their relationship with Ghana to gather data on some of their players.



“The Arabs are like Europeans, when you are playing with them, they will lure you and capture all you have, by the time you realize you’ve lost everything,” he said on Angel TV.

He added, “You’ve taken them as friends, gone to their camp and all so they have your data. It’s unfortunate that we’ve gotten to this stage.”



Ghana was found guilty by CAF after Morocco protested the ages of two Black Maidens players Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu.



Following the protest by Morocco, the Ghana Football Association was given the opportunity to contest the accusations.



However, the GFA failed to provide a defence statement to the CAF Disciplinary Board, leaving them with no other option than to rule over the case.



Despite not making a statement over the case, the GFA still has an opportunity to contest the ruling before the CAF Appeal Board.