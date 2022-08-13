Agyemang-Badu to become highest paid player at Accra Great Olympics

Midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Celebrated Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has joined local league side Accra Great Olympics on a one-year deal.

The deal was signed on Friday, August 13, 2022. According to Hotfmghana.com's checks, the 31-Year-old Under-20 World Cup winner will earn Ghc20,000.00 every month.



With this, the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Udinese FC's sensational midfielder becomes the highest-paid Accra Great Olympics player.

Agyemang-Badu who has already earned 78 caps with 11 goals for the Black Stars joins Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom as former foreign players to relaunch their careers in the local league.